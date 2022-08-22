New bonds of friendship and cooperation were established between Viseu and Taiyuan

The Mayor of Viseu, Dr. Fernando Ruas, and the Mayor of Taiyuan City, Zhang Xinwei, signed on 17th of August, a letter of intent to establish a friendly relationship between both Portuguese and Chinese cities.

In an online ceremony, both mayors signed an agreement that aims to develop bonds of friendship, understanding and cooperation in areas such as economy, commerce, science and technology, culture, education, sport, health, resources humans, among others. This is the first time that the Municipality of Viseu has formed a twin relationship with a Chinese city.

Viseu and Taiyuan share many similarities: the identity and history of over 2500 years; the growing concern for environmental sustainability, a “greener” and “environmentally friendly” city; the commitment to inclusion in education, highlighted the Mayor of Viseu.