Nearly 55,000 entrants for draw for plots in Luanda suburb

Almost 55,000 would-be buyers entered a draw for the right to purchase 560 plots of land fully served by Chinese-built infrastructure in the Kilamba suburb of Luanda, Angop reports.

The plots will be sold for between US$96 and US$150 a square metre, depending on what they will be used for, the Angolan state-run news agency says.

In a separate report, Jornal de Angola quotes a government official, Manuel Pimentel, as saying 529 of the plots are for housing.

The smallest plot, 375 square metres in area, will cost 6 million kwanzas (about US$11,200), the newspaper quotes the head of the Angolan state-owned company that ran the draw, Pedro Cristóvão, as saying.

In 2017 Jornal de Angola reported that Citic Construction Co. Ltd of China was in charge of building the infrastructure in Kilamba.