Ncondezi intends to set up solar project at power plant built by Chinese group in Mozambique

The company Ncondezi Energy announced on Monday that it intends to launch a solar power project at the coal-fired power plant in Tete province, Mozambique, developed in conjunction with the Chinese group China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC).

According to Ncondezi, the area has abundant resources and is suitable for developing solar energy projects. Also, Ncondezi will continue to work with CMEC in terms of the development of the coal-fired power station.

In 2019, CMEC won the contract to build the power plant with a generation capacity of 300 megawatts in the initial stage in Mozambique. It is expected that the power station will be put into operation in 2023, with a total installed capacity of 1,800 megawatts, whose electricity produced can be exported to South Africa and Zimbabwe.