Natura to launch Aesop brand of cosmetics in mainland China

Natura & Co. Chief Executive Roberto Marques has said the Brazilian company will begin selling its Aesop brand of cosmetics in mainland China this year, Exame reports.

The Brazilian newspaper quotes Mr Marques as saying in an interview published on Monday that Natura has registered the Chinese characters for its brand name in mainland China, and is now registering its cosmetic products there.

Mr Marques said Natura would begin making its cosmetics in mainland China because the market there is so big.

The report says only the United States is a bigger market for cosmetics, and that Mr Marques expects China to become the biggest market in the next three or four years.

Natura intends to launch its Body Shop brand in mainland China next year, and its Natura brand later on, Exame quotes Mr Marques as saying.