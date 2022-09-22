National’s Jumbo flies from China to Brazil again

Another large Boeing 747 aircraft which does not operate regular flights to Brazil, flew through the country on the 20th of September, in another operation departing from China. This time, unlike the recent arrivals, which Campinas (SP) was the destination, the Jumbo Jet landed at the São Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport.

The Jumbo Jet is a 747-400BCF (converted freighter) in registration N919CA, belonging to the American company National Airlines, which has been contracted for several charter flights to Brazil.

According to the schedule of this operation, approved by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), and the flight history recorded by the RadarBox platform, the plane departed from Hong Kong, China, on the afternoon of the 18th of September, and made stopovers in Anchorage and Miami, USA, before the final stretch to Guarulhos.