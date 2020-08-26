Mozambique to try to drum up investment at Beijing fair

One feature of the China International Fair for Trade in Services this year will be a conference on opportunities for investment in Mozambique, the ComNews website reports.

The Chinese news website says the fair will be held in Beijing from September 3 to September 7 with a view to opening Chinese markets for services to the world outside.

The report says that on September 7 Mozambican Agency for the Promotion of Investment and Exports Director-General Lourenço Sambo will tell the conference about Mozambican government policy on investment, and about the environment for investment in his country, and that representatives of Chinese companies doing business in Mozambique will tell the conference about their experience of investing there.

The Mozambican Embassy in Beijing is arranging the conference, the report says.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Beijing municipal government are jointly sponsoring the trade fair, which ranks in importance with the China International Import Expo in Shanghai and the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, the ComNews website says.