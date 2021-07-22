Mozambique to test Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 variants

The first clinical trials in Africa of BBIBP-CorV, a vaccine against new variants of the COVID-19 virus devised by Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd of China, will be held in Mozambique, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations says.

The coalition announced in writing on Tuesday that the Mozambican National Health Institute would take charge of the first two trials, starting them in Maputo and the central Mozambican city of Beira.

The announcement quotes National Health Institute Director-General Ilesh V. Jani as saying that the trials would test the efficacy of the vaccine against the COVID-19 Beta and COVID-19 Delta variants, which are now the cause of most infections in southern Africa.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the International Vaccine Institute are collaborating in trying out BBIBP-CorV as part of an international effort to supply Africa with vaccines, the coalition says.