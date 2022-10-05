Mozambique shortlists seven candidates for the Mphanda Nkuwa hydroelectric dam

According to the Malaysian newspaper “The Star”, the director general of the Mphanda Nkuwa hydroelectric dam project announced that seven investors had already been shortlisted for the financing and implementation of the US$4.5 billion project in central Mozambique.

The director-general said that later, investors would visit the site, in Tete province, to understand the natural conditions of the area and assess fundamental data to prepare proposals from a technical, economic and financial point of view.

The newspaper does not specify who the seven investors are nor their nationalities, saying only that they are two individual companies and five large consortia.

But in April, Lusa reported, citing a government source, that there were eight international consortia then interested in being strategic partners with Mozambique in the construction of the Mphanda Nkuwa dam, with electricity production: ETC Holdings Mauritius, Longyuan Power Overseas Investment, PowerChina Resources, WeBuild Group, Scatec, Sumitomo Corporation, EDF and Kansai Electric Power.