Mozambique seeks to increase almond production

Investment in growing almonds in Mozambique is expected to increase the number of almond tree seedlings planted there to 10 million from 3.5 million, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says the Mozambican Almond Institute and the managers of the Gorongosa Restoration Project have agreed to plant 250,000 seedlings on land surrounding the Gorongosa National Park, which is in the middle of the country, with a view to harvesting the first nuts the trees produce in 2023.

The purpose of the project, undertaken jointly by the public and private sectors, is to restore the flora and fauna of the region, Xinhua says.