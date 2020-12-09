Mozambique means to buy 6 mln doses of Covid-19 vaccine

The Mozambican government intends to buy 6 million doses of a vaccine against the Covid-19 virus, enough to vaccinate 20 percent of Mozambicans, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes Mozambican Health Minister Armindo Tiago as saying his ministry is outlining the requirements and conditions for defining the groups to be vaccinated, and the process that the national vaccination strategy will follow.

Mozambique has subscribed to the COVAX international arrangement for obtaining vaccines, submitting its requirements, Xinhua said.

In August the World Health Organization announced that nine potential vaccines were being considered for distribution under the auspices of the COVAX arrangement, including two developed by Chinese institutions.