Mozambique, China discussing money to restart work on dam

Representatives of the Mozambican and Chinese authorities have begun talks on financing the resumption of work on the Moamba Major Dam in southern Mozambique, Jornal Notícias reports, quoting Mozambican Public Works, Housing and Water Resources Minister João Machatine.

The negotiations between the Mozambican Ministry of the Economy and Finance, and the state-owned Export–Import Bank of China are going well, the Mozambican newspaper quotes Mr Machatine as saying.

In 2018 the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, reported that Brazilian contractor Andrade Gutierrez had suspended work on the dam two years earlier, after the state-owned Development Bank of Brazil stopped financing the project, which was due to cost US$700 million.

The dam is intended to contain a reservoir which will serve a 15MW hydroelectric power station and supply the province of Maputo with 760 million cubic meters of water a year.