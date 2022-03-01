Mozambique becomes observer at Gas Exporting Countries Forum

Mozambique has joined the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) as an observer, with a view to increasing its output and exports of gas, according to an official announcement.

The Mozambican government announced in writing that President Filipe Nyusi told a meeting of heads of government of GECF members in Qatar last week that the meeting was important for the development of the natural gas industry in his country.

Mr Nyusi said the meeting was the best occasion for GECF members to exchange knowledge, including lessons learned from experience, and other information.

He said Mozambique aspired to become one of the biggest exporters in the GECF.

In tapping its own gas, the country hopes to benefit from the expertise of other members and the knowledge they have gained through experience, the Mozambican government announcement quotes the president as saying.

The GECF website says members of the forum produce 43 per cent of the gas the world uses, and sit on 71 per cent of the known reserves of gas.