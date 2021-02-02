Mozambican university students awarded Chinese scholarships

Chinese Ambassador Scholarships have been formally presented to 12 students of Eduardo Mondlane University in Mozambique on Friday, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes Eduardo Mondlane University President Orlando Quilambo as saying in a video played at the presentation ceremony that the scholarships, awarded annually since 2018, are an incentive for students studying Chinese language and culture at the university’s branch of the Confucius Institute.

Mr Quilambo said the first students of the university to specialise in Chinese studies had graduated this year.

China is an important trading partner of Mozambique and investor in the country, so demand for workers bilingual in Chinese and Portuguese will grow, Xinhua quotes Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Wang Hejun as saying at the ceremony held at the Confucius Institute’s newly built lecture hall.