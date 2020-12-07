Mozambican public housing deal signed at Macao conference

A contract to build public housing in Mozambique was among the deals signed at the 11th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF), the Macau News Agency (MNA) reports.

MNA says 12 business agreements together worth US$4.7 billion were signed on the final day of the two-day event, held in Macao last week.

More than 1,000 people from 42 different parts of the world attended, including 14 diplomats representing Portuguese-speaking Countries, MNA quotes China International Contractors Association Chairman Fang Qiuchen as saying.

Separately, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) issued a written statement quoting IPIM President Lau Wai Meng as saying opportunities for China and lusophone countries to cooperate in the infrastructure business were discussed at three subsidiary events: the 6th China-Latin American Countries Infrastructure Forum; a gathering entitled Developing Sustainable Infrastructure in Africa Together – Perspectives from Africa, China and Europe; and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Investment Promotion Seminar.