News

Mozambican power station contract due to be signed in 2021Q3

27-08-2021
1 Min Read

Coal miner Ncondezi Energy Ltd and state-owned China Machinery Engineering Corp. (CMEC) have agreed to sign by September 30 the an engineering, procurement, construction contract for a 300 MW coal-fired power station in the northern Mozambican province of Tete.

Ncondezi Energy Chief Executive Hanno Pengilly regards the agreement as a big step forward, according to a written statement issued by his company on Monday.

Mr Pengilly said CMEC had helped Ncondezi Energy overcome obstacles to progress erected by precautions against COVID-19.

The statement quotes the CMEC project director, Zhang Daguang, as saying his company, the Chinese government and banks are looking at several proposals for paying for the project.

More Information

Co-operation and Development Fund

Economic, Trade & Human Resources Portal

Useful Links

Partners