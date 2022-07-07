Mozambican government desires Chinese funding to repair the National Highway

After the meeting with the director of the foreign affairs commission office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Yang Jiechi, on Monday, the Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi, expressed his interest in turning to China to obtain funding for the rehabilitation of National Highway 1 and the construction of the new seat of the National Assembly.

The Mozambican authorities estimate that it will cost 750 million dollars to repair and maintain National Highway 1.

In recent years, China has financed several major public infrastructure projects in Mozambique, such as the Maputo Ring Road, Zimpeto National Stadium, and a new Maputo International Airport.