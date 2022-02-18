Mozambican economy springs back, growing by 2.16pct in 2021

The National Statistics Institute in Mozambique says the annual rate of growth in gross domestic product there was by 2.16 percent last year, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says figures given by the institute on Tuesday show that in the fourth quarter of last year Mozambican GDP was 3.32 percent greater than a year earlier.

The report says the figures indicate a recovery from the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, GDP having shrunk by 1.2 percent in 2020.

The budget bill passed by the legislature in Mozambique shows that the government there expects GDP to grow by 2.9 percent this year, Lusa says.