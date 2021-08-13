Mozambican diamond trade set to follow international rules

The Council of Ministers in Mozambique says the country is on course to meet the Kimberley Process international standards governing the trade in diamonds, Lusa reports, citing the cabinet spokesman, Filimão Suaze.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Mr Suaze as saying after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday that Mozambique is “at an advanced stage of compliance with international certification requirements.”

Mr Suaze said his country had enacted legislation, instituted an administrative body and set up diamond warehouses, and was giving the appropriate training.

“In September, a team of international experts in the Kimberley Process will come to Mozambique to verify the steps already taken, so that the country can sell certified diamonds,” Lusa quotes Mr Suaze as saying.

The purpose of the internationally agreed Kimberley Process is to prevent diamonds acquired in conflict zones from reaching the mainstream market for rough diamonds.