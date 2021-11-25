Mozambican civil servants complete Huawei course on ICT

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China has given about 150 civil servants in Mozambique a course of training in information and communication technology, the Chinese Foreign Ministry says.

The trainees were presented on Monday with certificates and prizes they earned, according to a written statement posted on Weibo by the section of the ministry that deals with Africa.

The presentation was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Wang Hejun; a senior official of the Mozambican Ministry of the Economy and Finance, Domingos Lambo; and the chief executive of Huawei in Mozambique and Angola, Chu Xiaoxin, the ministry says.

It quotes Mr Lambo as telling the gathering that the training would help Mozambique nurture people with talent for applying digital technology to the economy, and lead to Sino-Mozambican exchanges of such people.

Huawei has put on several courses in Mozambique, showing how committed it is to training Mozambicans that show talent, and Sino-Mozambican cooperation in ICT shows signs of building up momentum, revealing huge potential for bilateral cooperation in applying such technology to the economy, the Chinese Foreign Ministry quotes Mr Wang as saying.