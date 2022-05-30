Mourão promotes Embraer’s business in China

According to the opening speech delivered by the Vice-President of Brazil, Hamilton Mourão, at the 6th meeting of the China-Brazil High-level Coordination and Cooperation Committee (COSBAN), Brazil hopes to strengthen its industrial presence in China.

Mourão cited that Embraer once produced the Legacy 650 private jet in partnership with Harbin Embraer Aircraft Industry, but the partnership between the two sides only lasted from 2003 to 2017.

Therefore, the Vice-President said that Brazil is counting on Chinese government’s support to expand Embraer’s partnership with Chinese companies in aviation business, regain the market share, and participate in China’s dynamic aeronautical market.

Currently, 91 E-Jets, a model developed by Embraer, operate in China, covering 550 routes and connecting 150 cities at home and abroad.