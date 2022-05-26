Mourão: Brazil-China relationship always of high level

Brazil and China held the 6th meeting of the China-Brazil High-level Coordination and Cooperation Committee (COSBAN) online on Monday. Established in 2004, the COSBAN is the main mechanism for coordinating the bilateral relationship between Brazil and China and is headed by the Vice-Presidents of the two countries.

After the meeting, Brazilian Vice-President Hamilton Mourão gave an interview and stressed that the relationship has always been kept at a high level.

In the document signed by the Vice-Presidents of the two countries, China and Brazil noted that the cooperative relationship between the two countries during the pandemic has been successful. The Brazilian Vice-President mentioned the production of vaccines in partnership with the Instituto Butantan and the Fiocruz Foundation is one of the main bilateral agreements between the countries.

Hamilton Mourão remarked that the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in June at the BRICS summit.