Mota-Engil wins the tender for the new highway PPP in Mexico

Mota-Engil, in which China Communications Construction Company holds over 30% of the capital, has won a tender to build a highway of 54 kilometres in Mexico and manage it for ten years. The total investment in the project is close to 300 million euros.

Mota-Engil was the only qualified bidder in this tender, with the other four bidders being disqualified. The Portuguese company was the only bidder that presented itself alone for this tender, while the other four bids came from consortiums that brought together several companies.

This new project in Mexico comes after December 2020, when Mota-Engil won another road project in Mexico with an investment of 240 million euros.