Mota-Engil will build a stadium for 128.8 million euros in Guinea

Mota-Engil, in which China Communications Construction Company holds more than 30% of the capital, won a contract for 128.8 million euros for the construction of a stadium for the African Cup of Nations (CAN) and other structures in Guinea.

The contract calls for the construction of a stadium with a capacity for 15,000 spectators, a training field with a capacity for 1,000 spectators, three practice fields, two sets of 36 houses, a club with an events space and a restaurant, a sports field, and a pool to house four teams.

According to Mota-Engil, the project is scheduled to start in July 2022 and will last for 24 months. It is situated in the city of Boké, about 250 kilometers from the capital of Guinea, Conakry.