Mota-Engil signs a mining contract in Ivory Coast worth US$600 million

Mota-Engil announced on the 12th of December that it had signed a mining contract in Ivory Coast in the amount of US$600 million (about 569 million euros). Mota-Engil’s shareholder is China Communications Construction Company Limited.

The contract was signed between the Mota-Engil Africa subsidiary and the British multinational Endeavor Mining PLC.

Mota-Engil is in charge of developing the mine, draining wells, excavating, drilling, detonating, loading and transporting ores and overburden, and the project is set to begin in December 2023 and last 60 months, as detailed in the communiqué.

The “Lafigué project”, which will be developed by the two companies, is located in the north-central part of Côte d’Ivoire, approximately 500 kilometers from Abidjan, and close to the village of Lafigué,

