Mota-Engil envisages working more closely with CCCC

Mota-Engil intends to cooperate more closely with China Communications Construction Co. Ltd (CCCC), a Chinese state-owned enterprise which owns 32.4 per cent of the Portuguese construction company, according to the document setting out the Mota-Engil strategy for the next five years.

The document, made public on Monday, says Mota-Engil envisages cooperation with CCCC in engineering innovation, in procurement, in engineering and construction ventures, and in investment in infrastructure concessions.

The plan is for such cooperation to play a big part in Mota-Engil hitting its 2026 revenue target of 3.8 billion euros (about US$4.4 billion), the document says.

In April 2020 the Mexican tourism promotion agency, Fonatur, said a consortium of Mota-Engil, CCCC and three Mexican companies had made the winning bid to begin building the Mayan Train tourist railway in southeastern Mexico.