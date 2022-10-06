Mota-Engil and CRRC consortium signed a metro contract in Mexico

The portuguese construction company Mota-Engil announced on the 3rd of October that its subsidiary Mota-Engil México, in consortium with CRRC, signed a contract of the Monterrey metro project in the amount of 1.3 billion euros.

In a statement sent to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM), Mota-Engil clarified that the contract consists of the construction of the Monterrey metro lines four, five and six, with an extension of 36 kilometers.

The project is expected to last five years and will improve the urban mobility of Monterrey. Besides, after being awarded the project contract, Mota-Engil will be able to further consolidate its position in Mexico as one of the major players in the train segment.