More travel, investment between Portugal, China envisaged

A Portuguese minister has expressed the eagerness of his government for more travel between China and Portugal and greater flows of investment when the COVID-19 pandemic abates, the Chinese Embassy in Lisbon says.

The embassy issued a written statement saying Minister of Internal Administration Eduardo Cabrita did so in a meeting this week with Chinese Ambassador to Portugal Zhao Bentang.

The statement quotes Mr Cabrita saying his government is amenable to closer Sino-Portuguese cooperation in law enforcement and civil defence.

Mr Cabrita remarked on the importance of Chinese immigrants to Portugal for the economic and social development of the country.

Mr Zhao voiced hope that Portugal will keep on giving Chinese people and investors a good, safe environment to live and work in, his embassy says.