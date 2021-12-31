More short documentaries about China to be shown in Africa

The government of Beijing says it has released for broadcast in Africa the latest series of its “The Chinese Dream 365 Stories” short documentary programmes for television, in English, French and Portuguese.

The municipal government announced in writing that the fourth series, of 100 three-minute episodes, can now be watched in Mozambique and 31 other African countries by 14 million viewers of digital television, and over the Internet by 28 million mobile phone subscribers in Africa.

Each documentary sets out to teach Africans about the way of life and culture in China by showing how Chinese go about their day-to-day lives, according to the announcement.

The first series was released in 2013, the government of Beijing says.