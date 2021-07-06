More demand for language proficiency certification forecast

The head of the Portuguese Institute of the Orient in Macao, Joaquim Ramos, expects exponential growth in demand for certification of proficiency in Portuguese as a foreign language, Plataforma Macau reports.

The publication quotes Mr Ramos as saying in an interview that the institute tests about 400 candidates for certification each year, a growing proportion of them mainland Chinese, and among them people interested in Portuguese culture or in becoming professional translators.

Mr Ramos said his institute had been attracting Chinese keen on learning Portuguese with a view to living in Portugal on the strength of obtaining a golden visa, which allows them to stay there if they invest there.

Mr Ramos also expects growth in demand from Chinese meaning to invest in Brazil, Cabo Verde and Mozambique, Plataforma Macau says.