More Chinese support for Guinéan infrastructure promised

Newly accredited Chinese Ambassador to Guiné-Bissau Guo Ce has promised to solicit more Chinese support for important Guinéan infrastructure projects, Agência de Notícias da Guiné (ANG) reports.

“I have already seen many buildings financed by the Chinese government, and I believe I will attract even more support for Guiné-Bissau,” the Guinéan state-run news agency quotes Mr Guo telling reporters after presenting his credentials to Guinéan President Úmaro Sissoco Embaló.

Separately, Mr Guo’s embassy issued a written statement saying Mr Sissoco Embaló expressed eagerness for more Sino-Guinéan cooperation in more fields, and thanked China for the help in developing his country that it has already given.