More Brazilian fish processors given nod to export to China

The Chinese authorities have given another 11 fish processing facilities in Brazil permission to export farmed fish to China, Valor Económico reports, citing the Brazilian association of fish farmers, Peixe BR.

The Brazilian newspaper quotes Peixe BR President Francisco Medeiros as saying: “Our production potential is huge, and with demand for farmed fish in China we have the chance to see our numbers grow exponentially.”

Brazil produced 758,000 tonnes of fish and fish products last year but exported only 6,000 tonnes, up by 26 per cent year-on-year, Valor Económico says.

In a written statement, the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply said 108 Brazilian suppliers of fish products now have permission to export their output to China.