Monte do Pasto to sell True Born beef in Macao, Hong Kong

Portuguese livestock farmer Monte do Pasto, which is owned by CESL Asia of Macao, says it will launch its True Born premium brand of beef in Macao this year, and in Hong Kong in due course.

Monte do Pasto issued a written announcement saying its strategy is to find opportunities to sell high-quality produce of Portuguese farms in promising Asian markets.

The company says a manifestation of its strategy is its partnership with Innoliva, a Spanish maker of olive oil, to produce olives and nuts, some of them organically grown.

The partners are set to invest over 15 million euros (about US17.5 million), which will increase the value added to the produce of farms in the southern Portuguese municipalities of Cuba and Alvito, and create jobs there, the Monte do Pasto announcement says.