Monte do Pasto begins shipping its True Born beef to Macao

Portuguese livestock farmer Monte do Pasto, which is owned by CESL Asia of Macao, dispatched last month the first shipment to Macao of its True Born premium brand of beef and mutton, which is worth 100,000 euros (about US$120,400), and is preparing to send two more, Ponto Final reports.

The Macao newspaper quotes Monte do Pasto Chief Executive Clara Moura Guedes as saying True Born meat will reach Hong Kong by the end of June.

Ms Moura Guedes said her company was awaiting Sino-Portuguese agreement on trade in beef so it can begin selling True Born meat in mainland China.

Monte do Pasto hopes to sell 2 million euros worth of meat in Macao and Hong Kong this year, and that sales will increase in the following years, Ponto Final quotes Ms Moura Guedes as saying.