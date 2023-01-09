Mobile phone from TECNO, a Transsion brand, may soon arrive in Brazil

The TECNO Pova 4, mobile phone from the brand belonging to Shenzhen Transsion Holdings, received its homologation from the National Telecommunications Agency. This means that the device is officially authorized to be sold in Brazil.

The TECNO Pova 4 is equipped with a large 6.82-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels) and a 90 Hz refresh rate. There is a hole that houses its 8 MP front camera.

The model’s processing is handled by the MediaTek Helio G99, an input platform manufactured using a 6-nanometer process. The chipset works with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

The model is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery with support for charging at a power of 18 watts. Other features include NFC approach payments, a fingerprint reader on the device’s side, an FM radio, and a Dual SIM connection.

(Source: TudoCelular)