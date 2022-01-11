Miranda Alliance of lawyers gets Lektou to cover China

Law firms Rato, Ling, Lei & Cortés, or Lektou, of Macao, and Miranda & Associados, of Portugal, are getting together to give legal advice on dealings between China and Portuguese-speaking parts of Africa, the ECO website says.

Lektou will join the Miranda Alliance, which brings together lawyers in 16 jurisdictions, and take charge of giving advice in Greater China, according to a report posted on the Portuguese website last Friday.

The report quotes Miranda & Associados President Diogo Xavier da Cunha as saying the arrangement will improve the legal underpinnings of investment projects that link Portugal, lusophone Africa and China, including Macao.

The arrangement will help Macao perform its function as a place where enterprises in China and the Portuguese-speaking world can do business, the ECO website quotes Lektou Managing Partner Pedro Cortés as saying.