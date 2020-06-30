Minister trying to open Chinese market for Brazilian grapes

Brazilian Agriculture, Livestock and Supply Minister Tereza Cristina Dias says she is endeavouring to open the Chinese market for grapes to Brazilian exporters, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes Ms Dias as saying in an interview published on Friday that Brazil is also keen to sell China chestnuts, still wine, sparkling wine and ethanol.

Ms Dias said Brazil wanted permission for more of its slaughterhouses to export meat to China, and that she had sought to reassure customers by taking special measures to keep the Covid-19 virus out of such facilities.

Chinese companies operating in Brazil buy soybeans there and ship them out, and 88 percent of the soybeans Brazil exports go to China, Xinhua quotes Ms Dias as saying.