Minister thanks China for providing support to Mozambique

Mozambican Foreign Minister Verónica Macamo has expressed gratitude to China for its support for the economic and social development of her country, the Chinese Embassy in Maputo says.

A written statement issued by the embassy says Ms Macamo did so in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Wang Hejun.

The statement quotes Ms Macamo as expressing appreciation for Chinese help in countering the COVID-19 pandemic in Mozambique.

Ms Macamo said her country was amenable to closer Sino-Mozambican cooperation and stronger Sino-Mozambican relations.

The cooperation in countering the pandemic showed the depth of Sino-Mozambican friendship, the statement quotes Mr Wang as saying. China will keep on spurring cooperation to strengthen the Sino-Mozambican partnership, the Chinese Embassy in Maputo quotes the ambassador as saying.