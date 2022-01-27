Minister thanks China for helping Timorese bid to join WTO

Timorese Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Joaquim Amaral believes a three-day meeting held by China gave strong impetus to the effort by his country to accede to the World Trade Organization, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce says.

Mr Amaral said so after attending last week the annual meeting China holds for prospective members of the WTO, according to a written statement issued by the ministry on Tuesday.

Mr Amaral voiced gratitude to China for its programme of engagement with less developed countries, saying it is crucial for such countries to find places in the value chain of global trade, the ministry says.

Last week the Timorese government said Mr Amaral had told the meeting about reforms being made in Timor-Leste in anticipation of its accession.