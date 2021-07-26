Minister says Portugal always welcomes Chinese enterprises

Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva has told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the Portuguese market will always be open to Chinese companies, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes Mr Silva as saying so when the ministers attended last Thursday a videoconference intended to contribute to Sino-Portuguese strategic dialogue.

Mr Silva said his country was looking forward to more Sino-Portuguese cooperation, especially in producing vaccines against the COVID-19 virus.

The report quotes Mr Wang as saying his own country is ready for tangible results from trade by China and Portugal and investment in each other, and from Sino-Portuguese engagement in matters of finance, energy, infrastructure, research and development, and technological innovation.

The ministers also exchanged views on other international affairs of common concern, Xinhua says.