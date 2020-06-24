Minister says new port key to developing Angolan province

Angolan Transport Minister Ricardo Viegas de Abreu has described the Caio deepwater port as the key to developing the northwestern Angolan province of Cabinda, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency says construction of the first deepwater port in Angola and its passenger terminal began in 2018, 18 kilometres north of Cabinda city.

The report quotes Mr de Abreu as saying on Monday the port will facilitate the transport of goods and people between Cabinda and its neighbours.

In 2017 Angop reported that Chinese state-owned contractor China Road and Bridge Corp. was building the Caio port, to be paid for in part with US$600 million borrowed from the Export and Import Bank of China.