Minister says more electricity makes Luanda railway feasible

Angolan Minister of Energy and Water João Baptista Borges has said growth in electricity production makes a plan for a new railway to serve Luanda practicable, Jornal de Angola reports.

The Angolan newspaper quotes Mr Baptista Borges as saying the amount of electricity generated by the Kwanza River has grown.

Mr Baptista Borges said the biggest challenge was to connect Angolan consumers of electricity to the power stations that produce it, including the Caculo Cabaça Hydropower Plant being built by state-owned China Gezhouba Group Co. Ltd.

The minister called for the formation of public-private partnerships to supply electricity to far-flung areas, promising such ventures at least 10 percent of the takings, Jornal de Angola says.