Mingyang Smart Energy to set up wind farm off NE Brazil

The government of the northeastern Brazilian state of Ceará says Chinese maker of wind turbines Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd has agreed to set up wind farm offshore there.

The state government issued a written announcement saying Mingyang Smart Energy chose the place because of its potential for wind power generation.

The announcement says Ceará Governor Camilo Santana and Mingyang Vice-president Larry Wang signed an agreement on setting up the wind farm.

The project will generate clean energy and boost the economic development of the state, the announcement quotes Mr Wang as saying.

Ceará is a pioneer of renewable energy in Brazil because of its policy of prompting investment in exploiting such energy, the state government quotes Mr Santana as saying.