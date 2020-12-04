Ming-Chu Hsu’s property developer to open Hilton in Portugal

US hotelier Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. says it has given the franchise to run a Hilton hotel in Cascais, near Lisbon, to Chinese hospitality operator Honest Talents Lda, a subsidiary of businesswoman Ming-Chu Hsu’s developer of Portuguese property, Reformosa.

Hilton Worldwide announced in writing that the 58-room hotel is expected to open around the middle 2023, to serve people travelling for business or pleasure.

Separately, a Portuguese news website, Eco, reports that Reformosa already owns the property, which is known at present as the Cascais Hotel Cidadela.

Reformosa will turn part of the property into residences, 28 of them apartments and 10 villas, which will have a private garden and swimming pool, the Eco website says.