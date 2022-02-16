Millennium BCP willing to do more business in Macao

Millennium BCP Chairman Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado is delighted that the Portuguese bank has set up a branch in Macao which, he says, gives it an important part to play in the expansion of Chinese trade with other countries, the Chinese Embassy in Lisbon says.

The embassy issued a written statement quoting Mr Amado as saying so when he and Chinese Ambassador to Portugal Zhao Bentang met last Friday.

The statement says they discussed the promotion of the development of Chinese and Portuguese entrepreneurship, and support for such development.

Mr Zhao urged Millennium BCP to do more business in Macao; to contribute to building up the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; and to make use of Macao as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world can conduct business, for the purpose of expanding Chinese and lusophone markets alike, the embassy says.