MIF beckons Macao traders in products of lusophone world

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says it is taking applications to exhibit in the Macao SME Pavilion at the 26th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (MIF), from October 21 to 23.

Enterprises have until August 31 to apply to exhibit, according to a written statement issued by IPIM today.

Macao dealers in the exports of lusophone countries or in branded products made in Macao will be accommodated first, the institute says.

It says souvenirs, food, alcoholic drinks, electronics, health products, household goods, the products of cultural and creative industries, handicrafts and accessories will be on show in the pavilion.

The MIF helps enterprises find business opportunities at various events, physical or virtual, including business-matching sessions, the institute says.

Exhibiting will cost Macao small or medium enterprises a fee of 680 patacas (about US$85), which is discounted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, IPIM says.