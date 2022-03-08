MIECF exhibitor sets sights on business in lusophone markets

The organisers of the Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum and Exhibition (MIECF) say the event this year is a chance for at least one exhibitor to penetrate markets in the Portuguese-speaking world.

A written statement issued by the MIECF organisers last Friday identifies the exhibitor only as a biodegradable materials technology company in Beijing.

The company frequently exhibits at the MIECF, the organisers say.

They say that at the MIECF last year the company made use of a facility for business matching online to make contact with Macao catering enterprises.

The company means to keep exhibiting at the MIECF with a view to doing more business in Macao and abroad, the organisers say.

Another exhibitor this year, identified by the organisers only as a Portuguese environmental protection enterprise, is keen to use the facilities for exhibiting and business matching online to drum up more business, according to the MIECF statement.