MIECF an occasion for taking green business opportunities

The 2021 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum and Exhibition (MIECF) helped enterprises in Macao, mainland China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries take opportunities to do green business, say the organisers of the event.

The MIECF included 247 online sessions for matching businesses in the markets for products or services friendly to the environment such as tableware, building materials and the technology of degradable materials, according to a written statement issued last Saturday, the last day of the event.

The organisers say the business-matching sessions led to the signing of 10 agreements on organising international meetings on environmental protection.

More than 400 exhibitors, among them exhibitors in Macao, Hong Kong, mainland China, Brazil and Portugal, showed online 750 products or services, including ways of incinerating waste or otherwise disposing of it, according to the statement.

At a subsidiary event, 14 exhibitors presented electric vehicles to representatives of the Macao SAR Government, according to the official statement.