Metrô São Paulo orders monorail rolling stock from China

Metrô São Paulo, the operator of the metropolitan railway in the southeastern Brazilian city of São Paulo, says it has ordered new rolling stock to run on the Metrô São Paulo Line 15 monorail, which serves the southeast of the city.

A consortium comprising Bombardier Inc. of Canada and state-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corp. will deliver 19 train sets, the operator announced in writing last week.

Metrô São Paulo says the train sets will be 86 metres long and 3.15 metres wide, and made up of seven carriages each.

The new train sets will increase to 46 the number running on Metrô São Paulo Line 15, the operator says.

Separately, the International Railway Journal website identifies the new rolling stock as Innovia 300 train sets, which will be made in China.

In 2020 a Chinese magazine, Caijing, reported that BYD Co. Ltd of China had won the contract to supply rolling stock for a new monorail line which would link Congonhas airport in São Paulo to the business district of the city and the campus of the university there.