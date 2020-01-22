Metro do Porto to buy CRRC Tangshan rolling stock

The operator of the metropolitan railway in the northern Portuguese city of Oporto, Metro do Porto, has signed a contract to buy 18 coaches made by CRRC Tangshan Co. Ltd of China, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says Metro do Porto will pay 49.6 million euros (about US$55.2 million) for the new rolling stock, and for the builder to maintain it for five years.

The report quotes Metro do Porto President Tiago Braga as saying at the signing ceremony on Tuesday that the coaches will be delivered between 2021 and 2023.

CRRC Tangshan General Manager Zhou Junnian extolled the quality of the products his company is capable of making, Xinhua says.

In a separate report, the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, says each coach will be able to carry 252 passengers.