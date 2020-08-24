MercaChefe, JD.com to sell Portuguese food, drink in China

An e-wholesaler owned by Buyin.pt of Portugal, MercaChefe, will begin selling Portuguese food and drink, such as wine, on Chinese e-commerce website JD.com, a Portuguese businessman has disclosed.

The businessman is Jorge Costa Oliveira, a member of the Portugal-China SMEs Chamber of Commerce Strategic Council.

An article written by Mr Costa Oliveira and published in a Portuguese newspaper, Sol, says MercaChefe will also soon begin selling goods produced in Brazil and other lusophone countries on JD.com.

Mr Costa Oliveira wrote that MercaChefe would arrange for the transport of the goods by sea or air and attend to insurance, legal and labelling matters, while JD.com would take care of distribution and delivery.

The purpose of the Portugal-China SMEs Chamber of Commerce is to help Portuguese small and medium enterprises penetrate the Chinese market online, Mr Costa Oliveira’s article in Sol says.